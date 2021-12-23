Runnin’ Rebels win 4th straight, blasting San Diego 80-57

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryce Hamilton and Donovan Williams scored 20 points apiece as UNLV rolled past San Diego 80-57. Royce Hamm Jr. finished with his fourth double-double of the season — 12 points and 10 rebounds — for the Rebels (8-5), who notched their fourth straight win. Terrell Brown had 16 points for the Toreros (7-6).

Williams was 7 of 12 from the field and Hamilton was 7 of 16 as they combined to go 10 of 12 from the free-throw line. Jordan McCabe had a game-high seven assists with just one turnover.

USD (7-6) was led by Terrell Brown’s 16 points on 8 of 11 shooting, along with eight rebounds.

TURNING POINT: UNLV used a 16-4 run to end the first half, taking a 42-24 lead into the break.

STAT OF THE GAME: UNLV held the Toreros to just 16.7% on 3-pointers. USD missed its first 12 3-point attempts, finishing the game 3 of 18.

SECOND-HALF SHOOTING: The Runnin’ Rebels shot 50% in the second half (13 of 26) and finished the game at 46.4% (26 of 56).

QUOTABLE: “This is the kind of game that’s concerning because you never know with guys making plans to go home and see family, but I couldn’t be happier and more proud of them because they played the way they practiced the last few days. They were locked in on San Diego and took Coach Hartman’s scouting report to heart, implementing it about as perfectly as we could have asked for them to do. The non-conference portion of our season went really well and I think they’ve done a really good job of putting themselves in a position to get better as we enter Mountain West play.” – UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger

NOTES:– UNLV improved to 7-3 all-time vs. San Diego. It marked just the third meeting in the series since 1969 and first since 2008.- UNLV is now 4-1 against the Toreros at home.- UNLV held USD to just 35.5% from the field (22 of 62). – UNLV recorded eight steals and were led by Hamilton’s three swipes, matching his season high.- UNLV scored 40 points in the paint.- USD’s bench outscored UNLV’s 28-13.

– UNLV has made at least one 3-pointer in a NCAA-record 1,142 straight games.



NEXT FOR THE RUNNIN’ REBELS: UNLV will open Mountain West play on Saturday, Jan. 1 vs. San Diego State at the Thomas & Mack Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and tickets may be purchased at UNLVtickets.com, by calling 702-739-FANS (3267) or visiting the Thomas & Mack Center Box Office.