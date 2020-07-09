Breaking News
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Fremont and Bruce streets
Live Now
LIVE: 8 News Now will carry live coverage of the special session

Runnin’ Rebels cancel August trip to Canada

UNLV Sports
Posted: / Updated:

UNLV SCORES

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – This was supposed to be a solid exhibition season for the Runnin’ Rebels. A trip to Canada was first on the list, but fears over coronavirus have cancelled those plans. The UNLV men’s basketball team will not be playing the four games in mid-August as scheduled.

The Runnin’ Rebels are still hoping to play in the Maui Invitational in Hawaii November 23-25, that event is still going forward as planned.

There are concerns that the NCAA may cancel non-conference games and hope to begin with conference play in January 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Trending Stories