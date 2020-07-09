Runnin’ Rebels cancel August trip to Canada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – This was supposed to be a solid exhibition season for the Runnin’ Rebels. A trip to Canada was first on the list, but fears over coronavirus have cancelled those plans. The UNLV men’s basketball team will not be playing the four games in mid-August as scheduled.

The Runnin’ Rebels are still hoping to play in the Maui Invitational in Hawaii November 23-25, that event is still going forward as planned.

There are concerns that the NCAA may cancel non-conference games and hope to begin with conference play in January 2021.