Runnin Rebels at Boise State for Friday night game

The UNLV men’s basketball team, winner of three of its last four games, will head back out on the road for a late Friday night game at Boise State, Friday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. PT.

LAST TIME OUT: The Runnin’ Rebels are coming off a dominating 78-44 win over Air Force at home Tuesday night. UNLV shot 52% on the night, including a season-high 57.9% on 3-pointers, with senior guard Bryce Hamilton leading four Runnin’ Rebel players in double-figure scoring with a game-high 24 points. Senior forward Royce Hamm Jr. recorded his sixth double-double of the season with 12 points and a game-high 16 rebounds. Additionally, senior guard Jordan McCabe dished out 10 assists against no turnovers.

THIS SEASON: Hamilton leads the Runnin’ Rebels (14-10, 6-5) in scoring this season at 21.3 points per game, which ranks first in the Mountain West and eighth in the nation. Williams is second on the team at 14.1 ppg and tops in field-goal percentage at 49.5 (although he has been battling injury as of late). Hamm Jr. leads the team and is second in the MW in rebounding with 9.5 per contest (21st in the country) and is also averaging 8.6 ppg and 1.0 blocks per game. McCabe leads the team in assists at 5.0 apg (third in the MW) and leads the conference and is fifth in the country in assist/turnover ratio (3.4).

UNLV has had an entirely new look this year with nine transfers – eight coming from the Division I level, including four from Big 12 programs. Ten of the Runnin’ Rebels’ 13 scholarship players had yet to play in a game in a UNLV uniform before this season began.

UNLV’s 15-man roster includes 13 upperclassmen. Hamilton was selected to the 2021-22 Preseason All-Mountain West Team in October. Initially declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft, the second-team All-MW honoree last season who led the Runnin’ Rebels in scoring with 17.9 points per game decided to return to the program.