Rumors surround UNLV football coaching search

STARKVILLE, MS – OCTOBER 19: LSU Tigers defensive coordinator Dave Aranda at the game between the LSU Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on October 19, 2019 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – There is plenty of talk surrounding the search for a new football coach at UNLV, and two names continue to get most of the attention.

LSU Defensive Coordinator Dave Aranda and Oregon Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo have been mentioned most often. Both coaches make more money now than what the job would likely pay, but both have hinted that they would take less money to become a head coach.

Aranda is probably the favorite right now. His LSU Tigers have a date in the Bowl Championship Series (BCS), the Final Four of College Football and they are currently ranked #1 in the nation.

UNLV has been a historically difficult place to win. The last coach to leave Las Vegas with a winning record did so in 1985.

