Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger retires; returning to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Lon Kruger has retired as Oklahoma basketball coach and is moving back to Las Vegas to be closer to his son and grandkids.
Lon’s son, Kevin was named the new UNLV basketball coach on Monday. There is speculation that Lon may take a “personal assistant” job on his sons new coaching staff.
Kevin also played for his father during one season at UNLV, 2007 when the Rebels went to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Lon coached 7 seasons at UNLV beginning in 2004 and made 4 NCAA Tournaments during that time.
In December 2020 Lon Kruger and his wife Barbara bought a $3 million dollar home in Southern Highlands, indicating he had plans to retire here.
This is a developing story