Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger retires; returning to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – FEBRUARY 20: Kevin Kruger #2 of the UNLV Rebels talks to his father, UNLV head coach Lon Kruger, during the team’s game against the Air Force Falcons at the Thomas & Mack Center February 20, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Rebels defeated the Falcons 60-50. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Lon Kruger has retired as Oklahoma basketball coach and is moving back to Las Vegas to be closer to his son and grandkids.

Sources: Oklahoma's Lon Kruger is meeting with his team this afternoon to inform them that he is retiring. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 25, 2021

Lon’s son, Kevin was named the new UNLV basketball coach on Monday. There is speculation that Lon may take a “personal assistant” job on his sons new coaching staff.

Kevin also played for his father during one season at UNLV, 2007 when the Rebels went to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Lon coached 7 seasons at UNLV beginning in 2004 and made 4 NCAA Tournaments during that time.

In December 2020 Lon Kruger and his wife Barbara bought a $3 million dollar home in Southern Highlands, indicating he had plans to retire here.

