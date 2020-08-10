MWC to postpone its fall sports season

KLAS
by: Ron Futrell
UNLV celebrates a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mike Strasinger)
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Mountain West Conference is postponing its fall sports season. Last week the conference had said that it hoped to play 10 football games this fall, with 8 of those being league games. UNLV issued this statement:
Sources: The Mountain West is postponing its fall sports season, including football. @Brett_McMurphy first reported. Second FBS league to postpone.— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 10, 2020
More news: Mountain West cancels fall football season because of COVID player health & safety concerns, sources told @Stadium. League will consider playing in spring. MW & MAC are 1st two FBS leagues opting not to play, bringing total to 26 FBS programs https://t.co/LPi7iX4tzA— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 10, 2020
