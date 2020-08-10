MWC to postpone its fall sports season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - Aaron Holloway, a wide receiver out of Legacy High School has chosen to play college football at UNLV. But this story by Jon Tritch of 8 News Now is so much more.

It's a story about heart and success. About love and devotion to family. Greg and Traci Holloway, educators in Las Vegas adopted Aaron and his two brothers and they have succeeded as a family to turn lives around.