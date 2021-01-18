Rebels with 2 game sweep of New Mexico

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – Bryce Hamilton led all scorers with 14 points and Mbacke Diong had a game-high 10 rebounds as the UNLV men’s basketball team got past New Mexico, 53-46, Monday night at the Thomas & Mack Center to complete a two-game Mountain West sweep of the Lobos.

Nick Blake was the only other UNLV (4-6, 2-2) player to score in double figures as he netted 10 points in helping the Runnin’ Rebels to their season-high third straight win.

New Mexico (4-8, 0-8), which dropped its eighth straight conference contest, was led by Saquan Singleton’s 11 points and Valdir Manuel’s 10.

STAT OF THE GAME: UNLV forced an opponent season-high 20 turnovers, converting them into 15 points on the night.

TURNING POINT: With the score tied at 42-42 with under five minutes to go, the Runnin’ Rebels went on a 8-1 run over approximately three minutes to pull away for good. Hamilton scored all eight of those points and the closest the Lobos got the rest of the way was four points with just over a minute remaining.

QUOTABLE: “We knew tonight’s game was going to be physical. We weren’t sure if they were going to play some more zone or go big, but we knew it would be chippy. The second game of a series like this, there’s always going to be a little more edge to it. It was probably one of the uglier college basketball games, if not the ugliest one I’ve ever been a part of, but we’re fortunate to have been on the right side of that game and at this point in the year in conference play wins are wins, so we will take it.” – UNLV head coach T.J. Otzelberger

NOTES:

– It was UNLV’s sixth straight win over New Mexico and fourth in a row against the Lobos at the Thomas & Mack Center.

– It is UNLV’s longest win streak against the Lobos in its history since winning seven straight from 2002-04.

– UNLV now leads the all-time series 39-25 and is 23-11 against the Lobos at home.

– Hamilton has scored in double figures in 29 straight games.

– UNM led by as many as 10 points in the first half as UNLV started the game slow by missing its first eight shots and making just one of its first 13 attempts.

– UNLV closed the gap to just one point at halftime, 28-27, before outscoring the Lobos in the second half by eight (26-18).

– There were a total of seven lead changes and three ties throughout the game.

– Both team’s field-goal percentages were in the 30s (UNLV = 36.7%, UNM = 34.7%).

– No fans were permitted to attend the game.

– UNLV has made at least one 3-pointer in a NCAA-record 1,112 straight games.

NEXT FOR THE RUNNIN’ REBELS: UNLV will continue its six-game homestand on Thursday, January 21 vs. Benedictine Mesa at 5 p.m. The game will be televised on Cox YurView and streamed worldwide. The radio call will be available on ESPN Radio 1100 in Las Vegas.