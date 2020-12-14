Rebels vs. Pepperdine game cancelled tonight because of positive COVID test

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels were set to take on Pepperdine University tonight at the Thomas and Mack Center, but that game has been cancelled due to a UNLV player testing positive for COVID-19. UNLV Athletics issued this statement:

UNLV Athletics announced Monday that its scheduled men’s basketball game against Pepperdine scheduled to take place Monday, December 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center has been canceled. The UNLV men’s basketball program had a positive test for COVID-19 during routine testing on Monday.

This is the second straight UNLV men’s basketball game that has been cancelled due to a Rebel player testing positive for COVID-19. The December 9th game against Eastern Washington was also cancelled. The Rebels are 1-4 this season and are set to begin Mountain West Conference play December 20 at Wyoming.