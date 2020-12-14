Rebels vs. Pepperdine game cancelled tonight because of positive COVID test

UNLV Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNLV SCORES

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels were set to take on Pepperdine University tonight at the Thomas and Mack Center, but that game has been cancelled due to a UNLV player testing positive for COVID-19. UNLV Athletics issued this statement:

UNLV Athletics announced Monday that its scheduled men’s basketball game against Pepperdine scheduled to take place Monday, December 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center has been canceled. The UNLV men’s basketball program had a positive test for COVID-19 during routine testing on Monday.

This is the second straight UNLV men’s basketball game that has been cancelled due to a Rebel player testing positive for COVID-19. The December 9th game against Eastern Washington was also cancelled. The Rebels are 1-4 this season and are set to begin Mountain West Conference play December 20 at Wyoming.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Don't Miss

Trending Stories