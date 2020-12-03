Rebels vs. Boise State set for Friday night has been cancelled

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The UNLV football game set for Friday night at Allegiant Stadium has been cancelled. The Rebels (0-5) were set to take on Boise State (4-1) in a Mountain West Conference matchup.
The MWC made the following statement:
Based on guidance from medical personnel and epidemiologists, Friday’s football game between UNLV and Boise State has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. Both medical teams have been in communication in order to understand the full picture of COVID issues in our region.
The Rebels, under first-year coach Marcus Arroyo are winless this season and have already had their game at Colorado State postponed due to fears of the coronavirus. The Rebels are set to play their final 2020 regular season game at Hawaii Dec. 12.