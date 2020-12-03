Rebels vs. Boise State set for Friday night has been cancelled

UNLV REBELS (0-5/0-5 Mountain West)vs.Boise State (4-1/4-0 Mountain West)DATE: Friday, Dec. 4, 2020KICKOFF:6:33 pm PTSITE: Allegiant Stadium (65,000/Artificial Turf), Las VegasTV:CBS Sports Network (John Sadak & Randy Cross)RADIO: ESPN 1100 AM & 100.9 FM (Russ Langer and Caleb Herring)ONLINE: Live Stats at www.unlvrebels.com/FBstatsFRIDAY’S PREVIEW...Making its final home appearance of the abbreviated season, UNLV (0-5/0-5) hosts Boise State (4-1/4-0) in a second consecutive Friday game for the Rebels ... Last week UNLV fell to visiting Wyoming while the Broncos saw their home game vs. San Jose State canceled because of COVID-19 issues ... UNLV, which plays a non-Saturday game in consecutive weeks for the first time since Nov. 10 & 17 in 2017, is 8-8-1 in games staged on Fridays ... This marks just the third time in history that UNLV has hosted a conference foe in back-to-back seasons (TCU in 1997 & ‘98 as part of the WAC and New Mexico State in 1988 & ‘89 as members of the Big West) ... All five opponents UNLV has played in 2020 currently hold at least a .500 record and combine for a sparkling record of 17-7 ... True freshman Kyle Williams has emerged as the best rookie receiver in the MW and sits tied for third in the nation among all frosh players with 5.0 receptions per game, which also matches with UNLV’s school record by a freshman set by Devonte Boyd in 2014 ... Interestingly, this matchup features teams that rarely turn the ball over -- or force turnovers -- as UNLV is tied for 27th in the nation with just six total turnovers (3 fumbles & 3 INT) while BSU is tied at 20 with just five giveaways (3 fumbles & 2 INT). On the flip side, UNLV has grabbed just 1 interception and 2 fumbles while the Broncos have only 2 picks and have yet to recover an opponent’s fumble ... Of UNLV’s 10 touchdowns this fall, half have come on drives longer than 80 yards and only two were shorter than 70. In fact, the Rebels have already staged 12 drives consisting of double-digit plays, including at least one TD drive of 10 or more plays and 74 yards or longer vs. all five opponents.REBELS vs. BRONCOS NOTES...Boise State’s win over UNLV last year in Las Vegas gave them an 8-3 lead in the overall series ... All of UNLV’s victories in the series came in Las Vegas ... The two schools played for six straight seasons in the 1970s but ended the series when UNLV, which was a football independent, moved up to D-I status in 1978 ... All-time, the Rebels have a 13-14 record vs. teams from the Gem State (3-8 vs. BSU, 4-4 vs. Idaho and 6-2 vs. Idaho State) ... In a unique twist, these schools share a former head coach who left each side as the all-time winningest for both programs. Tony Knap, who died in 2011 at the age of 96, was 47-20-2 over six seasons at UNLV after leaving Boise State, where he was 71-19-1 from 1968-75 (Chris Petersen passed Knap for wins in 2011).