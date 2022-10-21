LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a lot to be gained for UNLV in its trip to Notre Dame on Saturday.

There’s a $1.35 million guaranteed payment for the athletic program, for one.

For the players, it’s about memories, of course, performing at arguably college football’s most celebrated venue, Notre Dame Stadium, built in 1930 under the eye of one of the sport’s greatest coaches, Knute Rockne. (Kickoff is 11:30 a.m. PST with the game streamed live on Peacock.)

But Rebels linebacker Austin Ajiake reasons that the great memories part of the experience really works if his team performs.

“It’s cool to play there,” said Ajiake of the visit and the first meeting in football between the schools. “It’s even better to play well there. That’s the story you want to be able to pass down.”

The Rebels (4-3) are 27 1/2 point underdogs (FanDuel), and they’re coming of punishing losses to San Jose State and Air Force. So playing well would appear to be a challenge.

Coach Marcus Arroyo, however, thinks his players understand where they’re at, both in their season journey and the task of turning around the program.

“I know our program and team will respond accordingly,” he said. “They understand the mission, the length of the season, the bumps and bruises and ups and downs.

“They’ve done a great job staying together.”

Arroyo said players are disappointed in their two consecutive losses, both blowouts. “But the disappointment is something that comes with winning standards. … That’s exciting to see for a change.”

Along with the memories that might be created, the game can be used as a recruiting tool, Arroyo said. “We want to be able to play big games and go places and put the program in a situation where it can be on a national watch.”

But it’s a more valuable tool if the Rebels hold up their end.

That might be more difficult with the injuries to quarterback Doug Brumfield (ankle, concussion protocol), running back Aidan Robbins (knee) and defensive lineman Adam Plant Jr. (undisclosed).

Each was day to day, Arroyo said Monday. But Brumfield and Robbins are a game time decisions, but Plant will play, according to a Friday update.

Notre Dame (3-3) and the Rebels do share a common opponent in California. The Rebels lost 20-14 at Cal on Sept. 10. The following week, Notre Dame beat Cal 24-17 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Again, Arroyo is confident in his group and their chance to create a cherished memory.

“The biggest message to the guys is those are things that for the rest of your life you’ll be able to tell your family, your kids … if they care,” he said. ” ‘Hey, where’d you play? Did you play there? The biggest thing is not just playing there. It’s playing well there. That’s the big story.

“We get to go to a fantastic place with a lot of history and the goal is to play well.”