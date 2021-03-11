Rebels meet Utah State in MWC quarterfinals

UNLV guard Caleb Grill (3) dunks as Air Force forward Keaton Van Soelen (44) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Mountain West Conference men’s tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

UNLV (12-14, 9-10) vs. No. 2 seed Utah State (18-7, 15-4)

Mountain West Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Thursday, 6 p.m. PST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV is set to match up against Utah State in the MWC tournament quarterfinals. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last went at it on Jan. 27, when the Aggies shot 50 percent from the field while holding UNLV to just 43.3 percent en route to the 83-74 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Utah State’s Neemias Queta has averaged 14.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and three blocks while Justin Bean has put up 11.3 points and 7.8 rebounds. For the Runnin’ Rebels, Bryce Hamilton has averaged 18 points and 6.1 rebounds while David Jenkins Jr. has put up 15.1 points.BRILLIANT BRYCE: Hamilton has connected on 31.4 percent of the 105 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also made 65.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: UNLV is 0-12 when it allows at least 71 points and 12-2 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

UNBEATEN WHEN: UNLV is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Runnin’ Rebels are 3-14 when opponents score more than 60.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State is ranked first among MWC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.5 percent. The Aggies have averaged 12.5 offensive boards per game.