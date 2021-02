LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – UNLV basketball will have the opportunity to measure itself against some of the top basketball programs in the country in November. Wichita St., Arizona and Michigan will join the Rebels in the 4-team tournament to be played at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The tournament was uncovered as part of an open records request by The Wichita Eagle newspaper. The games will be played November 19th and 21st, pairings will be announced at a later date. Tickets go on sale March 15.