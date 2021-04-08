Rebels to host Arizona St. at Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) - The UNLV men’s basketball program has received signed commitments from Royce Hamm Jr., Victor Iwuakor (pronounced EE-walk-or) and Jordan McCabe to join the Runnin’ Rebels for the 2021-22 season, head coach Kevin Kruger announced Monday.Hamm Jr. is a graduate transfer from the University of Texas with one year of eligibility remaining, Iwuakor is a transfer from the University of Oklahoma with an expected three years of eligibility remaining and McCabe is a graduate transfer from West Virginia University with an expected two years of eligibility remaining. All three appeared in this season’s NCAA Tournament and are expected to be immediately eligible at UNLV.

“We are extremely excited to have Royce, Victor and Jordan join the UNLV family,” Kruger said. “During the recruitment process and through talking to many different people to learn more about each of them, we quickly found that all three have similarities in that they are team-first, have high energy and love to play the game. Everyone we talked with also raved about their daily approach to getting better and what great teammates they are -- on and off the court. They all bring NCAA Tournament experience and understand the work that it takes to get there.”

Hamm Jr., a 6-foot-9-inch, 225-pound forward, played at Texas for the last four years (2017-21). Originally from Houston, he entered college as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 80 overall prospect in the country by ESPN. He played in 90 career games for the Longhorns, including 22 as a senior as he shot 52.8 percent from the field. He was named to this year’s Academic All-Big 12 First Team.

Iwuakor, a 6-foot-7-inch, 225-pound forward, played each of the last two seasons at Oklahoma (2019-21). Originally from Abuja, Nigeria, he grew up in Sulphur Springs, Texas. A four-star recruit out of high school, he was one of the top 90 players nationally in the class of 2019. He played in 49 career games for the Sooners, also earning Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors.

McCabe, a 6-foot, 190-pound guard, played each of the last three seasons at West Virginia (2018-21). Originally from Kaukauna, Wisconsin, he entered college as a four-star recruit and ranked as one of the top 90 players nationally in the class of 2018. He played in 94 career games for the Mountaineers and made 49 starts. He twice was named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team and led WVU in assists as a freshman.