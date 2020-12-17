Rebels sign record recruiting class

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – UNLV’s largest early signing class could also become the program’s highest-rated as UNLV football head coach Marcus Arroyo announced a record-breaking second group of recruits during Wednesday’s opening day of the national signing period.

The list of 19 student-athletes features the highest-rated recruit in the Mountain West for the second consecutive season and the highest-rated offensive lineman, defensive lineman and defensive back signed by the Rebels since the introduction of the recruiting star system decades ago. With more additions expected during the traditional signing period in February, UNLV’s already class ranks second in the MW and 68th in the nation according to 247Sports at the time of this release. In the 10 years previous to this coaching staff’s arrival the Rebels averaged a class ranking of eighth in the league and 103rd in the country.

“After conducting an extensive athletic, academic and character evaluation of each of our signees, we are humbled and honored to officially welcome the RebeLVision21 class to our family,” said Arroyo. “Our signees have full trust and confidence in our process and goals and we look forward to welcoming them to campus.”

The group is powered nearly exclusively by high school players with 17 on the list, along with one junior-college transfer and a graduate transfer from the Pac-12 Conference. The position breakdown sees 10 defensive players and nine on offense: 6 DB, 3 OL, 2 LB, 2 DL, 2 WR, 2 TD, 1 RB and 1 QB.

The class consists of student-athletes whose hometowns are spread among six states: nine from California, a full half-dozen from Texas, two from Hawai’i, and one each from Nevada and, for the second straight year, Tennessee.

“We anticipate this class to make an immediate impact, just as the 2020 class did, and feel they are ready to rise to the occasion with a high-character, low-ego, high-output mentality,” said Arroyo. “RebeLVision21 is on track to become the top class in UNLV history and we will continue to diligently recruit to fil our remaining spots.”

NAME POS HT WT CL-EXP HOMETOWN PREVIOUS SCHOOL

Anton Ambuehl OL 6-6 275 FR-HS Santa Monica, CA Calabasas HS

Johnathan Baldwin DB 6-0 185 FR-HS Houston, TX Frank Dobie HS

Kamren Blanton DB 5-11 175 FR-HS Long Beach, CA St. John Bosco HS

Nick Dimitris DL 6-4 235 FR-HS Watts, CA Sierra Vista HS

Cameron Friel* QB 6-4 205 FR-HS Kaneohe, HI Kailua HS

Shaun Grayson TE 6-4 225 FR-HS La Mirada, CA La Mirada HS

Sammy Green RB 5-8 170 FR-HS Huntington Beach, CA Huntington Beach HS

Aaron Holloway WR 5-11 180 FR-HS N. Las Vegas, NV Legacy HS

Kevon Ivy DL 6-4 250 FR-HS Dallas, TX Duncanville HS

Graham Keating OL 6-5 275 FR-HS Murfreesboro, TN Oakland HS

Jaylen Lane DB 6-0 180 FR-HS Pearland, TX Shadow Creek HS

Brye Lighon TE 6-3 220 FR-HS Murrieta, CA Linfield Christian School

Marsel McDuffie LB 6-1 220 FR-HS Grand Prairie, TX South Grand Prairie HS

Kiliniahe Mendiola-Jensen DB 6-2 160 FR-HS Pearl City, HI Punahou HS

Deamikkio Nathan WR 6-0 185 FR-HS Grand Prairie, TX South Grand Prairie HS

Cameron Oliver DB 6-1 160 FR-HS Richmond, TX William B. Travis HS

Anthony Rosas OL 6-3 295 FR-HS Baldwin Park, CA Sierra Vista HS

Mychal Victor* DB 6-3 190 SO-TR Pomona, CA Ventura College

Kylan Wilborn# LB 6-2 240 SR-TR Northridge, CA Arizona

*Expected to enroll at UNLV in January #Transfer from a four-year school