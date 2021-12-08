Rebels return from road trip to face Seattle at Michelob Ultra Arena

Seattle (7-2) vs. UNLV (4-5)

Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and UNLV look to bounce back from losses. Seattle came up short in an 89-82 game to VMI on Sunday. UNLV lost 83-62 on the road to San Francisco on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: UNLV has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Bryce Hamilton, Royce Hamm Jr., Jordan McCabe and Michael Nuga have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 55 percent of all Runnin’ Rebels points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Darrion Trammell has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 14 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: UNLV is 0-5 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Seattle is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.8 percent or less. The Redhawks are 0-2 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Seattle as a team has made 11.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among WAC teams. The Redhawks have averaged 12.3 3-pointers per game over their last three games.