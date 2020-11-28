Rebels remain winless in 2020; fall to Wyoming in Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – In a game that saw both sides playing football for the first time in a while because of COVID-19 issues, UNLV (0-5/0-5) fell 45-14 to Wyoming (2-2/2-2) in a special Friday afternoon holiday week meeting at Allegiant Stadium.

The Cowboys, who saw their previous two games canceled, struck first with a 78-yard TD run less than a minute into the game. The Rebels, who did not make their scheduled trip at Colorado State last week, posted a 98-yard drive at the end of the first half to draw to within 17-7 at the break after quarterback Max Gilliam ran it in from two yards out. However, Wyoming pulled away in the third quarter, powered by turning a pair of fumble recoveries into touchdowns.

UNLV true freshman quarterback Doug Brumfield made his collegiate debut in relief of Gilliam and ran in his team’s other touchdown on an eight-yard scamper in the fourth quarter.

STAT OF THE GAME:

Wyoming only had 99 passing yards but out-rushed UNLV 399-132 as Rebel tailback Charles Williams was limited to just 24 net yards on nine carries and Gilliam led the team with 63 net yards as a signal-caller

QUOTABLE:

“I’m excited for some of the young guys that got a chance to get out there today. To see them step up in the course of this week, my hat’s off to them having to jump in. Twelve freshmen plus seven walk-ons having to go in and compete, and have to work in the course of a week is something to be proud of in that regard. I think that’s something that even from top to bottom as an organization, we’ve got to make sure that doesn’t get swept under the rug.”

-UNLV Head Coach Marcus Arroyo

REBEL NOTES:

-For the first time this season, no fans were allowed for a UNLV game at Allegiant Stadium

-UNLV fell to 8-8-1 in games played on a Friday

-True freshman Tiger Shanks made his collegiate debut by starting at left tackle

-True freshman quarterback Douglas Brumfield made his UNLV debut by coming in near the end of the first quarter

-Brumfield became the fourth Rebel quarterback used in the first five games of 2020

-Brumfield’s first college completion was a 21-yard beauty to fellow-frosh Kyle Williams on third-and-14 to start the fourth quarter. He finished 5-8 for a team-leading 93 yards through the air and added 24 net yards on eight carries, including the one score

-Sophomore Jacoby Windmon recorded a half-sack in the first quarter which gave him 5.0 on the year, which is the most by a Rebel in a season since Tyler Gaston’s 5.5 in 2013

-Rookie WR Kyle Williams, who entered the game ranked third in the nation among all freshmen with 5.3 receptions per game, led UNLV with four catches for 71 yards

-Safety Bryce Jackson and linebacker Malakai Salu tied for the team lead with nine total tackles each

-First-year UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo spent the 2009-10 seasons as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Wyoming

-Wyoming took a 14-11 overall lead in the series and improved to 6-7 in Las Vegas

-The Cowboys will return to Las Vegas in just a week to face New Mexico in a game staged at the Rebels’ former home – Sam Boyd Stadium

NEXT FOR THE REBELS:

UNLV remains at home for another Friday game as the Rebels close out their Allegiant Stadium schedule for 2020 by hosting Boise State starting at 6:30 pm PT on CBS Sports Network.