Rebels record 61 point win over St. Katherines

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – The UNLV men’s basketball team defeated Saint Katherine 95-34 Tuesday afternoon as it played its first home game in 48 days.

UNLV (2-6) had four players score in double figures, led by Mbacke Diong’s double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. David Jenkins Jr. and Moses Wood each scored 17, while Bryce Hamilton added 15.

Saint Katherine was led by Zach Rhodes’ 10 points and Jacob Durham’s five rebounds.

STAT OF THE GAME: UNLV out-rebounded the Firebirds 46-16.

PULLED AWAY: UNLV used a 21-0 run over about eight minutes in the first half to take a 28-point lead at 43-15 with 2:56 remaining until halftime. The Runnin’ Rebels led 49-20 at the break and outscored the Firebirds 46-14 in the second half.

QUOTABLE: “We were excited to get back in the Thomas & Mack Center for our guys to have an opportunity to play on our court. It gave us a chance to give some other guys looks and get our conditioning better, in addition to working on things we need to work on. Overall, I thought it was a good opportunity for us as we continue to head forward in conference play.” – UNLV head coach T.J. Otzelberger

NOTES:

– The game counted in UNLV’s season record and stats, however was an exhibition for Saint Katherine.

– UNLV recorded 23 assists and forced 18 turnovers.

– The Runnin’ Rebels held SKU to 1 of 20 on 3-pointers in the second half. The Firebirds shot 21.4% (9 of 42) from the field for the game and 10.5% (2 of 19) on 3-pointers.

– Diong shot 9 of 12 from the field, Wood was 7 of 8 and Hamilton was 6 of 8. As a team, UNLV shot 58.5% (38 of 65) from the field and 50.0% (12 of 24) on 3-pointers.

– Hamilton, Jenkins Jr., and Wood all made three 3-pointers apiece.

– Nick Blake led the team in assists with six, while Jenkins Jr. dished out five.

– UNLV led in points off turnovers 24-6 and points in the paint 44-10.

– Hamilton has scored in double figures in 27 straight games, while Jenkins Jr. has scored 10 or more in six straight outings.

– It was Diong’s and Wood’s first game this season scoring in double figures.

– No fans were permitted to attend the game.

– UNLV has made at least one 3-pointer in a NCAA-record 1,110 straight games.

NEXT FOR THE RUNNIN’ REBELS: UNLV will continue its six-game homestand with a two-game Mountain West series against New Mexico, Saturday, January 16 and Monday, January 18. Saturday’s game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on CBS Sports Network with the radio call available on ESPN Radio 1100 in Las Vegas.