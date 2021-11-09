Rebels ready for Kruger debut Wednesday night at home vs. Garner Web

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Kevin Kruger is ready to begin his career as head coach of UNLV Basketball. The former player and assistant coach for UNLV will take the top spot on the bench beginning this week. After more than 600 days in between games with full attendance, the wait is finally over. Your UNLV Runnin’ Rebels will open the season against Gardner-Webb this Wednesday, November 10, at 7:00 p.m. before hosting Pac-12 foe Cal on Saturday, November 13 at 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday’s game will be the first chance to see Head Coach Kevin Kruger and the revamped Runnin’ Rebel roster that was identified as a “winner” by ESPN earlier this year. A total of nine new players have joined the program, including four transfers from Big 12 schools. Preseason All-Mountain West Honoree Bryce Hamilton will look to have another strong season. Hamilton led the Runnin’ Rebels in scoring last season with 17.9 points per game.

While proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for entry, fully vaccinated fans will not be required to wear a mask inside the Thomas & Mack Center.