EJ Harkless, who averages 15.5 points, and the Rebels open Mountain West play Wednesday night at San Jose State. (UNLV Athletics)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Off to its best start in more than 30 years, UNLV visits San Jose State on Wednesday night to begin Mountain West play.

Tipoff at the Provident Credit Union Event Center is 7 p.m.

The Rebels (11-1) beat Southern Mississippi 74-63 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Dec. 22 to close the nonconference portion of their schedule. The last UNLV team to have such success to start the season was the 1990-91 team which began 9-0 in nonconference games.

EJ Harkless, averaging 15.5 points, and Keshon Gilbert, averaging 14 points, lead the UNLV offense.

San Jose State (9-4), which also is playing its Mountain West opener, has won three of four. Omari Moore leads the Spartans offensively; he averages 13.9 points.

Wednesday’s game will be carried live online on the Mountain West Network. All streaming links and live stats are available at UNLVRebels.com and through the UNLV Rebels app.