Rebels offering discounted tickets for basketball games this week

UNLV Sports

by: , UNLVTickets.com

Posted: / Updated:

UNLV FOOTBALL SCORES

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – UNLV is offering a special “flash sale” on tickets until 11:59 p.m. tonight. Tickets for the Men’s basketball game on Wednesday vs. San Diego are $5 and tickets for the Women’s game on Tuesday vs. Hawai’i are $3. The promo code HOLIDAY must be used to get the special pricing on tickets.

The Runnin’ Rebels game starts at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday December 22 at the Thomas and Mack Center, the Lady Rebels game has a 2:00 p.m. start Tuesday December 21 at the Cox Pavilion.

CLICK HERE for tickets.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge
January 01 2022 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Trending Stories