Rebels offering discounted tickets for basketball games this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – UNLV is offering a special “flash sale” on tickets until 11:59 p.m. tonight. Tickets for the Men’s basketball game on Wednesday vs. San Diego are $5 and tickets for the Women’s game on Tuesday vs. Hawai’i are $3. The promo code HOLIDAY must be used to get the special pricing on tickets.

The Runnin’ Rebels game starts at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday December 22 at the Thomas and Mack Center, the Lady Rebels game has a 2:00 p.m. start Tuesday December 21 at the Cox Pavilion.

CLICK HERE for tickets.