Karl Jones gets inside to score two of his 20 points Saturday against Life Pacific. (UNLV Athletics)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Karl Jones led five teammates in double figures, scoring 20 points and pulling down 12 rebounds, as UNLV routed Life Pacific 126-54 on Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Jones, a 6-foot-10 junior from Chicago, made 10 of 12 shots, leading the Rebels’ shooting onslaught. UNLV made 52 of 84 shots (61.9%) to just 19-for-66 (28.8%) for Life Pacific.

Jackie Johnson III added 14 points, Keshon Gilbert 13, Jordan McCabe 12 and David Muoka 11 as 14 of 15 UNLV players scored against the NAIA opponent from San Dimas, California.

The Rebels (7-0) are off to their best start in 11 seasons. The game counted toward UNLV’s record but was an exhibition for the Warriors (7-0). Albert Matute scored 13 points and Kofi Aboagye had 10 rebounds for Life Pacific.

The Rebels have a week off before a road game versus San Diego on Dec. 3.