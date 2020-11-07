Rebels looking for first win vs. Fresno St at Allegiant Stadium

UNLV REBELS (0-2/0-2 Mountain West)

vs.

Fresno State (1-1/1-1 Mountain West)

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020

KICKOFF: 12:32 pm PT

SITE: Allegiant Stadium (65,000/Artificial), Las Vegas, NV

TV: CBS Sports Network (Ben Holden & Ross Tucker)

RADIO: ESPN 1100 AM & 100.9 FM (Russ Langer and Caleb Herring)

ONLINE: Live Stats at www.unlvrebels.com

SATURDAY’S PREVIEW…

UNLV (0-2/0-2) plays its first day game of the season when it hosts Fresno State (1-1/1-1) Saturday at Allegiant Stadium … Last week the Rebels debuted at their new home by falling to in-state rival UNR 37-19 while the Bulldogs, who are this week hitting the road for the first time in 2020, downed Colorado State 38-17 on Thursday … UNLV looks to win its first game under new head coach Marcus Arroyo who was hired by UNLV in December after helping Oregon win the Pac-12 Championship (and then Rose Bowl) as offensive coordinator … Allegiant Stadium is the fourth home of UNLV football (and the closest to campus at three miles away) … The Rebels downed St. Mary’s in their inaugural home game played at old Cashman Field in 1968; won their first game at Butcher Memorial Field vs. Southern Utah in 1970; and lost to Weber State in mid-season 1971 when opening up Sam Boyd Stadium (then known as Las Vegas Stadium), which became the program’s home for the next half-century.

REBELS vs. BULLDOGS NOTES…

These programs have played each other as part of three different conferences (Big West, WAC and now MW) … FS leads the overall series 15-7 but the teams have split their last six meetings … FS lists two senior players who transferred home after signing with UNLV but never played for the Rebels: LB David Tate Jr. and DL Leevel Tatum III … Two first-year UNLV assistants previously coached for the Bulldogs: OL coach Cameron Norcross was at Fresno State in 2012-15 and LB coach Kenwick Thompson was with the Bulldogs in 2018-19 … Fresno State cornerbacks coach J.D. Williams worked at UNLV in 2015-16.

