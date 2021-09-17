Rebels looking for first win against #14 Iowa State Saturday at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The UNLV Rebels have a tough opponent to try to snap their 8 game losing streak. 14th ranked Iowa State comes to Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night. The Rebel losing streak dates back to the 2020 season when the Rebels went 0-6 under first year coach Marcus Arroyo.

UNLV REBELS (0-2/0-0 Mountain West)

vs.

#14/14 Iowa State (1-1/0-0 Big 12)



DATE: Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

KICKOFF: 7:36 pm PT

SITE: Allegiant Stadium (65,000/Artificial Turf), Las Vegas

TV: CBS Sports Network (Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor & Jenny Dell)

RADIO: ESPN 1100 AM & 100.9 FM (Russ Langer, Caleb Herring & Steve Cofield)

ONLINE: Live Stats at www.unlvrebels.com

TICKETS: Visit unlvtickets.com or call (702) 739-FANS

SATURDAY’S PREVIEW…

UNLV (0-2) returns to Allegiant Stadium to host No. 14 Iowa State (1-1) Saturday night in the first of seven Rebel games this fall to be televised by CBS Sports Network … The Cyclones are the 10th-highest ranked team to take on the Rebels in Las Vegas and the highest-ranked opponent here since No. 13 UCLA traveled to Sam Boyd Stadium in 2015 … Both teams come in after having dropped games to ranked opponents as UNLV fell 37-10 at then-No. 23 Arizona State and ISU lost to 10th-ranked Iowa 27-17 in Ames … In a scheduling quirk, UNLV also hosted Iowa State immediately after playing at ASU in 2008 … UNLV’s Super Senior RB Charles Williams moved into third place on the team’s career rushing list in Tempe … The Chuck Wagon heads into this week with the most career net rushing yards gained on the FBS level (3,152) among all current players. Two current FBS players (Liberty’s Joshua Mack and Hawai’i’s Calvin Turner) have more career rush yards than Williams but a majority of them were gained on the FCS level before transferring to their current schools.