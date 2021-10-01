Rebels look for first win of the season at UTSA

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Rebels are traveling to San Antonio on Saturday for their first ever meeting with the University of Texas, San Antonio. The Rebels are still looking for their first win of the season under second-year coach Marcus Arroyo.

UNLV REBELS (0-4/0-1 Mountain West)

at

UTSA(4-0/1-0 Conference USA)

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021

KICKOFF: 3:02 pm PT

SITE: Alamodome (36,582/Artificial Turf), San Antonio, TX



SATURDAY’S PREVIEW…

UNLV (0-4/0-1) heads to San Antonio for a first-ever meeting with UTSA (4-0/1-0) Saturday … The game, which marks UNLV’s first trip to the Lone Star State since playing at Houston in 2014, will be available on the digital streaming platform ESPN+, which requires a subscription … This marks the second time in the first five weeks that the Rebels will face a team for the first time, joining the season-opener vs. Eastern Washington … Last time out, the Rebels opened Mountain West play with a 38-30 loss at No. 18 Fresno State while the Roadrunners remained unbeaten with a 31-28 win at Memphis … UNLV just finished playing three consecutive ranked FBS teams for the first time in program history and the Rebels’ first five opponents, including UTSA (which is receiving votes in both polls) currently boast an eye-popping combined record of 17-4 … UNLV stands 13-6 vs. programs currently in C-USA but has played against a team that was in the league at the time of the game just twice — a loss to North Texas in the 2014 Heart of Dallas Bowl and a home win over UTEP in 2018 … The Roadrunners will return the game by coming to Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 25, 2027