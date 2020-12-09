Rebels hope to get first win in final 2020 game at Hawai’i

UNLV REBELS (0-5/0-5 Mountain West)

at

Hawai’i (3-4/3-4 Mountain West)

DATE: Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020

KICKOFF: 8:07 pm PT

SITE: Aloha Stadium (50,000/Artificial Turf), Honolulu

TV: Spectrum Sports PPV in HI (Robert Kekaula and Rich Miano)*TEAM1SPORTS on your mobile device*

RADIO: ESPN 1100 AM & 100.9 FM (Russ Langer and Caleb Herring)

ONLINE: Live Stats at www.unlvrebels.com/FBstats

SATURDAY’S PREVIEW…

UNLV (0-5/0-5) plays its scheduled finale of the 2020 season with a trip to Hawai’i (3-4/3-4) Saturday night … The teams’ 30th all-time meeting will be produced by Spectrum Sports and can only be seen on the mainland via the free app Team1Sports on your mobile device … Last week UNLV saw its game called off for the second time this season while the Rainbow Warriors lost at home to San Jose State, 35-24 … The five opponents UNLV has played in 2020 have combined for a sparkling record of 20-9 … True freshman Kyle Williams has emerged as the best rookie receiver in the MW and sits third in the nation among all frosh players with 5.0 receptions per game, which also matches UNLV’s school record by a freshman set by Devonte Boyd (5.0) in 2014 … This fall marks the third time in school history and first time in 38 years that more than three Rebels have completed more than one pass attempt in a season (also four in 1982 and ‘80 are the others) … UNLV is tied for 21st in the nation with just six total turnovers lost (3 fumbles & 3 INT). On the flip side, UNLV has grabbed just 1 interception and 2 fumbles … Of UNLV’s 10 touchdowns this fall, half have come on drives longer than 80 yards and only two were shorter than 70. In fact, the Rebels have already staged 12 drives consisting of double-digit plays, including at least one TD drive of 10 or more plays and 74 yards or longer vs. all five opponents … Senior RB Charles “Chuck Wagon” Williams needs 43 rushing yards this weekend to pass Dominique “Neek the Streak” Dorsey (2,834 from 2001-04) into fourth place on UNLV’s career list.

REBELS vs. RAINBOW WARRIORS NOTES…

Hawai’i leads the overall series 17-12 but the Rebels have won nine of the last 16 meetings … The home team has won this matchup in nine of the last 11 years with only the UNLV 2016 win in Honolulu and the UH 2019 win in Las Vegas bucking the trend … Five of the last seven games have been decided by one score … Among FBS teams, only UNR is as old a Rebel rival as Hawai’i — both schools first played UNLV in 1969, which was just the second year of the Rebel program … UNLV has three players from the Aloha State: center Leif Fautanu (University Lab School) and reserve RBs Avery Miguel (Waimei HS) and Josh Tihada (Lahainaluna HS) … UH lists one player from the Silver State: DL Jonah Laulu from Centennial HS in Las Vegas.

—