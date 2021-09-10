Rebels hope to end losing streak at Arizona State

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Rebel football hopes to end its 7 game losing streak (stretching back to last season) on the road at Arizona State, certainly a tough test for this young Rebels team.

UNLV (0-1) hits the road for the first time in 2021 by traveling to 25th-ranked Arizona State (1-0) Saturday night. UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo looks for his first victory leading the Rebels after UNLV dropped a heartbreaking, double-overtime 35-33 game to Eastern Washington last Thursday in Las Vegas. The Sun Devils, meanwhile, downed Southern Utah 41-14.

UNLV’s Super Senior RB Charles Williams last week became the fourth Rebel to reach 3,000 on the ground in a career with a 177-yard night. The Chuck Wagon heads into this week with the most career net rushing yards gained on the FBS level (3,117) among all current players.

REBELS vs. SUN DEVILS NOTES…

Although located only 300 miles apart, these two schools have remarkably only met one time on the gridiron and UNLV brings in a 1-0 lead in the all-time series (see next page for recap) … The Rebels and Sun Devils were supposed to meet at Allegiant Stadium in 2020 before COVID-19 wiped out the teams’ non-conference slate. ASU is now scheduled to make that game up in Las Vegas on Sept. 18, 2027 … UNLV is 2-4 in games played in the Grand Canyon State as the Rebels lost at Arizona in 2001 and 2014 and went 1-2 in trips to Flagstaff to face Northern Arizona before elevating to the Division I level (1971, ‘74 and ‘76) … The Rebels are 6-31 all-time vs. teams currently making up the Pac-12 Conference, a number that includes a 2-14 mark vs. Utah played before the Utes jumped to the league … The Rebels last played a Pac-12 team by opening the 2018 campaign at No. 15 USC … UNLV lists five players from Arizona: S Bryce Jackson (Chandler); DL Connor Murphy and Kolo Uasike (Mesa); and LS Rex Goossen and LB Seth Robinson (Scottsdale).

