Rebels hope for first win at San Jose State on Saturday

UNLV REBELS (0-3/0-3 Mountain West)

at

San José State (3-0/3-0 Mountain West)

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020

KICKOFF: 7:35 pm PT

SITE: CEFCU Stadium (21,390/Artificial), San Jose, CA

TV: FS2 (Guy Haberman & Charles Arbuckle)

RADIO: ESPN 1100 AM & 100.9 FM (Russ Langer and Caleb Herring)

ONLINE: Live Stats at www.unlvrebels.com

SATURDAY’S PREVIEW…

Despite showing improvement each week, UNLV (0-3/0-3) continues to look for its first win of the season and next up is a road trip to play San Jose State (3-0/3-0) Saturday night … Last week at Allegiant Stadium the Rebels were tied in the fourth quarter before Fresno State pulled away for a 40-27 victory … The Spartans, meanwhile, stayed perfect by winning at San Diego State 28-17 on Friday night … This game marks a homecoming for new UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo who was hired by UNLV in December after helping Oregon win the Pac-12 Championship (and then Rose Bowl) as offensive coordinator … Arroyo (pictured) lettered three times at quarterback for the Spartans between 1998-2002, passing for a total of 4,628 yards and 28 touchdowns for SJSU head coaches Dave Baldwin and then Dr. Fitz Hill (SJSU did not face UNLV during Arroyo’s playing career) before earning his bachelor’s degree and beginning his coaching career at the school in 2003 … Arroyo is the third UNLV head coach to face his alma mater while leading the Rebels as original coach Bill Ireland went 2-2 vs. UNR from 1969-72 and Tony Knap went 2-0 vs. Idaho in 1977 and ‘78.

REBELS vs. SPARTANS NOTES…

San José State leads the all-time series 16-7-1 but UNLV has won two of the last three meetings … Last year’s thrilling 38-35 Rebel victory came in the program’s final appearance at its 49-year home venue Sam Boyd Stadium … UNLV has lost five straight trips to San Jose dating back to its most-recent victory there in 1993 … The Rebels are looking to earn back-to-back wins in the series for the first time since taking three straight in 1992-94 as part of the Big West Conference … In fact, this is the third different league in which the Rebels and Spartans have met as rivals as they were both in the Big West and WAC and then SJSU joined the MW in 2013 … Marcus Arroyo spent five seasons coaching at SJSU, which included four years (2005-08) along with current Spartans’ HC Brent Brennan on Dick Tomey’s staff: student asst. in 2003, GA in ‘05, QBs in ‘06 and Co-OC/QBs from 2007-08 … First-year UNLV LB coach Kenwick Thompson oversaw the Spartans’ LB/DL from 2001-06 … SJSU DL coach Joe Seumalo was a member of the UNLV staff in 2015 … Dan Godfrey, the father of UNLV special teams performer Daniel Godfrey Jr., was a two-time All-Big West LB for the Spartans in 1993 and ‘94.