Rebels hope for first win at Colorado St. Saturday

UNLV REBELS (0-4/0-4 Mountain West)

at

Colorado State (1-2/1-2 Mountain West)

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020

KICKOFF: 2:35 pm PT

SITE: Canvas Stadium (41,000/Artificial Turf), Fort Collins, CO

TV: FS2 (Kevin Fitzgerald & Evan Moore)

RADIO: ESPN 1100 AM & 100.9 FM (Russ Langer and Caleb Herring)

ONLINE: Live Stats at www.unlvrebels.com

SATURDAY’S PREVIEW…

UNLV (0-4/0-4) closes its only set of back-to-back road trips during this abbreviated 2020 schedule with a visit to Colorado State (1-2/1-2) Saturday afternoon … Last time out, the Rebels fell 34-17 at San Jose State while the Rams were downed in Idaho by Boise State, 52-21, on Thursday … Halfway through the eight-game slate, the four opponents UNLV has played currently hold an eye-popping combined record of 14-2, including the final two remaining undefeated teams in the league … UNLV, which also traveled to Fort Collins last season, returns to Canvas Stadium again this fall because of the reworked league slate … This marks the first time the Rebels will play back-to-back years at the same opponent since going to San Jose in 1995 and then again in 1996 after both schools left the Big West Conference to help create the old 16-team WAC … True freshman Kyle Williams (Hawthorne, CA) has emerged as the best rookie receiver in the MW and currently ranks third in the nation among all frosh players with 5.3 receptions per game, which also tracks ahead of UNLV’s school record for RPG by a freshman (5.0) set by Devonte Boyd in 2014.

REBELS vs. RAMS NOTES…

CSU leads the all-time series 17-6-1 and has won seven straight at home against the Rebels … However, four of UNLV’s half-dozen wins vs. the Rams have come in Fort Collins … Since the advent of the Mountain West Conference, six of the 17 games between these two have been decided by four points or less … First-year CSU senior associate head coach and running backs coach Brian White twice was a member of the UNLV staff, directing quarterbacks and then running backs from 1990-92 and then, after one year in Reno, overseeing WRs during the Rebels’ conference and Las Vegas Bowl championship season of 1994 … There are no current Rams from the Silver State but UNLV has two players on its roster from the Centennial State: offensive lineman Garrett Beckman, who signed last year with the Rebels out of Greeley West HS, and freshman walk-on DB and special teams contributor Devynn Holly from Fairview HS in Boulder.

