Rebels get ready for MWC Tournament on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 16: Photographer Ernie Anderson (L) photographs the Mountain West Conference men’s basketball trophy before the championship game of the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament between the Utah State Aggies and the San Diego State Aztecs at the Thomas & Mack Center on March 16, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — San Diego State (20-4, 14-3 MW) won the Mountain West regular-season title and enters the 2021 Air Force Reserve MW Men’s Basketball Championship as the No. 1 seed.

UNLV will play Air Force in the opening round of the tournament Wednesday.



The Aztecs have won eight MW regular-season titles, including two consecutive crowns. SDSU has captured the regular-season trophy outright five times while sharing the title three times. Since the inception of the league, San Diego State has earned the No. 1 seed on six occasions. The Aztecs enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed for the second year in a row.

With a 15-4 record during MW action, Utah State earned the 2-seed, while Colorado State will be the No. 3 seed with a 14-4 mark in league action. Boise State will enter the championship as the No. 4 seed, while Nevada will be No. 5 seed. Fresno State will be the No. 6 seed and UNLV claims the No. 7 seed.



Wyoming and San José State earned the eight and nine seeds, respectively, while Air Force (10) and New Mexico (11) round out the bracket.

The 2021 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championship is scheduled for March 10-13 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.



The men’s first-round contests begin on Wednesday, March 10, and will be lived streamed on the Mountain West Network. CBS Sports Network will televise the quarterfinal and semifinals on Thursday, March 11, and Friday, March 12, while the men’s championship final will air on CBS on Saturday, March 13.