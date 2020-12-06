Rebels get first win of season; Jenkins scores 25

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (UNLVRebels.com) - UNLV junior guards Bryce Hamilton and David Jenkins Jr. both scored season highs and the Runnin' Rebels fought back to cut their deficit to just two points late, but the UNLV men's basketball team came up short in a 77-73 loss to Davidson in the Maui Invitational finale Wednesday night at Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville.Davidson (2-2) had four players score in double figures and was led by Kellan Grady's 22 points and Hyunjung Lee's 21 points.Hamilton tied his season-high with 27 points, while Jenkins Jr. added 18 points for UNLV (0-4). Jenkins Jr. shot 4 of 8 on 3-pointers.BATTLING BACK: After trailing by as many as 14 points (51-37) with 13 minutes left in the game, the Runnin' Rebels fought back to cut the deficit to just three points at 60-57 with five minutes to go, then two points late.

STAT OF THE GAME: Davidson shot 56.5% in the first half (13 of 23), finishing the game at 48.9% (22 of 45).NOTES: - The tournament was moved to the mainland because of the COVID-19 pandemic and was played with no fans in attendance.- Hamilton also dished out a game-high four assists and recorded two steals. He scored 11 of his points in the final 1:30 of the game.- Hamilton has scored in double figures in 23 straight games and this marked his 12th-career 20-point scoring game.- UNLV shot 50% in the second half (15 of 30) after just 32.1% during the first 20 minutes (9 of 28).- Davidson shot 31 free throws to UNLV's 18.- UNLV scored 19 points off 13 Davidson turnovers, while Davidson scored nine points off eight UNLV miscues.- Davidson out-rebounded UNLV 36-25.- Davidson led 41-29 at the half.- There were five lead changes and five ties throughout the game.- This marked the first meeting all-time between the two schools in men's basketball.- This is UNLV's fourth all-time Maui Invitational appearance and the loss dropped the Runnin' Rebels' to 5-7 all-time in the event.- UNLV has made at least one 3-pointer in a NCAA-record 1,106 straight games.