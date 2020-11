LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) - The UNLV men’s basketball team will open its 2020-21 season on Wednesday, November 25, at 6:30 p.m., at the Thomas & Mack Center vs. Montana State. As COVID-19 test positivity rates have increased and community status is currently in the red category, fans are not being allowed to attend.

The Runnin’ Rebels are entering their second year under head coach T.J. Otzelberger. Although coming off a tie for second place in the Mountain West standings last season, UNLV will have an entirely new look this year as 10 of its 13 scholarship players have yet to play in a game for the Runnin’ Rebels.