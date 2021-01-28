Rebels fall in series finale to Utah State 83-74

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – The UNLV men’s basketball team lost 83-74 to Utah State Wednesday night in the finale of the two-game Mountain West series at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Aggies earned the split as the Runnin’ Rebels won the first matchup, 59-56, on Monday.

All five starters for Utah State (13-5, 10-2) scored in double figures, led by Rollie Worster’s 19 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and three steals.

David Jenkins Jr. led UNLV (6-7, 3-3) with a season-high 33 points on 12 of 21 from the field, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers. He also had four assists with no turnovers.

STAT OF THE GAME: Utah State shot 56.7% from the field (17 of 30) in the second half, including 6 of 10 on 3-pointers. For the game, the Aggies were 31 of 62 on field goals (50.0%) and 10 of 19 on 3-pointers (52.6%).

TURNING POINT: Utah State held a three-point halftime lead at 37-34 and started the second half with a 14-5 spurt to take a 12-point lead (51-39) with 14:43 to go. UNLV would get no closer than eight points the rest of the way.

QUOTABLE: “I felt like the effort, energy and physicality that they brought tonight – we knew we were going to need to match it in this second game. I thought we were the team that was more physical and played with more energy and enthusiasm on Monday, but that wasn’t the case tonight. We have got to have the same team show up every night if we’re going to be successful at the level that we want to be. Unfortunately we fell short in that category tonight.” – UNLV head coach T.J. Otzelberger

NOTES:

– The loss snapped a five game win streak for UNLV and closed out its six-game homestand.

– Moses Wood was the only other UNLV player to score in double figures as he had 11 points.

– Leading scorer Bryce Hamilton managed just two points on 1 of 12 shooting as he was hobbled by a sprained ankle. It snapped a 30-game double-figure scoring streak for him.

– UNLV made just 3 of 13 3-pointers in the second half, finishing the game 10 of 28.

– Utah State out-rebounded UNLV 41-29 and led in points in the paint 32-20.

– There were a total of eight lead changes and four ties throughout the game.

– UNLV leads the all-time series with Utah State, 34-10, and is now 17-3 all-time against the Aggies at home.

– The two teams have split the season series in each of the last two seasons.

– UNLV has made at least one 3-pointer in a NCAA-record 1,115 straight games.

NEXT FOR THE RUNNIN’ REBELS: UNLV will travel to Reno to face UNR on Sunday, January 31 and Tuesday, February 2. Sunday’s game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on FS1, while Tuesday’s will be at 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. Both games may be heard on ESPN Radio 1100 in Las Vegas.