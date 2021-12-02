Rebels fall at SMU in seasons’ first road game

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis had 18 points and eight assists and Michael Weathers recorded 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists as SMU topped UNLV 83-64. Royce Hamm Jr. led the Runnin’ Rebels with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Hamm Jr. recorded the second double-double of his career with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Bryce Hamilton and Dallas native Justin Webster each added 12 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (4-4).

The Mustangs (6-3) had six players score at least nine points and were led by Kendric Davis’ 18 points and eight assists.

STAT OF THE GAME: UNLV shot just 27.3% in the first half from the field, including 20.0% on 3-pointers, while SMU was 59.3% and 50.0%, respectively. The Mustangs led 44-21 at the break.

QUOTABLE: “We just didn’t seem to be on the same page and we weren’t as sharp as we have been. A big focal point of this game was to get out early and get a good start. They have a lot of very good, talented players and are a very good team, but we didn’t do ourselves any favors by letting them get some confidence going early. We were taking shots out of rhythm and it is not just the person taking the shot, but you have four teammates out there that when it is not within the flow of what they are used to, it surprises them. I think that cost us – our transition defense wasn’t good tonight and a lot of the reason for that is when you take an unexpected shot, it doesn’t just hurt that possession, it carries over to the defense with matchups and spacing and getting set, and costs you not only points on that end, but points on the other end as well.” – UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger

NOTES:

– SMU improved to 6-0 at home this season.- The Mustangs lead the all-time series with UNLV 5-3- SMU ended up shooting 60.0% from the field and 45.0% on 3-pointers for the game, while UNLV was 38.7% and 37.5%, respectively.- The Mustangs out-rebounded UNLV 35-28. – SMU recorded 23 assists on its 30 made field goals.- Jordan McCabe (5) and Josh Baker (4) combined for nine assists and no turnovers.- Webster made 4 of 5 3-pointers in his homecoming.- The Mustangs led by as many as 28 early in the second half.- SMU led in points in the paint (38-24) and fast-break points (11-2).- UNLV has made at least one 3-pointer in a NCAA-record 1,137 straight games.

NEXT FOR THE RUNNIN’ REBELS: UNLV will close out its two-game road trip on Saturday, Dec. 4 at San Francisco.