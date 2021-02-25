Rebels fall at home, 67-64 to Fresno St.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Isaiah Hill had 19 points and seven assists and Deon Stroud posted 18 points and seven rebounds as Fresno State edged past UNLV 67-64 on Wednesday night.

Anthony Holland had 12 points and eight rebounds for Fresno State (10-9, 8-9 Mountain West Conference). Orlando Robinson added 12 points.

Bryce Hamilton had 27 points and six rebounds for the Runnin’ Rebels (10-12, 7-8). Cheikh Mbacke Diong added 16 points and eight rebounds.

The two teams meet again Friday Feb. 26 at the Thomas and Mack Center