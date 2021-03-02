Rebels face tough test Wednesday against No. 19 San Diego State

No. 19 San Diego State (19-4, 13-3) vs. UNLV (11-12, 8-8)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 6 p.m. PST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 San Diego State looks for its third straight win over UNLV at Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV’s last win at home against the Aztecs came on Jan. 27, 2018.

STEPPING UP: UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton has averaged 18.5 points and 6.2 rebounds while David Jenkins Jr. has put up 14.3 points. For the Aztecs, Matt Mitchell has averaged 15.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while Jordan Schakel has put up 14.3 points and four rebounds.MIGHTY MATT: Mitchell has connected on 36.8 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 81.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: UNLV is 0-10 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 11-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

WINNING WHEN: The Runnin’ Rebels are 8-0 when they hold opposing teams to 60 points or fewer and 3-12 when opponents exceed 60 points. The Aztecs are 15-0 when they score at least 69 points and 4-4 on the year when falling short of 69.

DID YOU KNOW: The San Diego State defense has allowed only 60 points per game to opponents, which is the fourth-best mark in the country. The UNLV offense has put up just 70 points through 23 games (ranked 200th among Division I teams).