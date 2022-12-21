EJ Harkless works against San Diego’s Wayne McKinney in Saturday’s victory, moving the Rebels to 8-0. (UNLV Athletics)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Miss Golden Eagles come to Las Vegas Thursday night to take on the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center. Tip-off is 7 p.m.

Both teams are off to strong starts. The Golden Eagles are 11-1 to lead the Sun Belt Conference. UNLV is second in the Mountain West Conference at 10-1, trailing undefeated New Mexico (12-0).

The Rebels are coming off a home loss to the San Francisco Dons on Saturday night.

UNLV’s attack features three guards leading the scoring: EJ Harkless (15.2 ppg), Keshon Gilbert (14.6 ppg) and Luis Rodriguez (12.4 ppg). San Francisco closed on an 11-0 run to win 75-73 on a 3-point shot with 6.8 seconds remaining.

Senior forward Felipe Haase leads the Golden Eagles, averaging 19.4 points per game. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward scored 19 in the team’s last win, 86-67 over McNeese. DeAndre Pinckney had 18 points.