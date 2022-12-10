Justin Webster and the Rebels won their 10th game without a loss on Saturday. (UNLV Athletics)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Keshon Gilbert’s career-best 25 points and timely defensive work kept UNLV among the ranks of college basketball’s unbeaten teams Saturday.

The Rebels won their 10th game in their best start since 1990 by edging Washington State 74-70 in the Las Vegas Clash doubleheader at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

EJ Harkless added 20 points as the Rebels ended the game as one of six undefeated major college teams.

Washington State (4-5) had a better shooting percentage (54.2%) and a 30-19 edge in overall rebounding. But the Rebels won the battle of mistakes, getting 12 steals among 18 turnovers by Washington State. The Rebels got 31 points off the Cougars’ 18 turnovers.

Washington State was down 12 with 7:08 to play and pulled within three points twice inside the final minute. UNLV answered by making 3 of 4 from the line.

TJ Bamba, who led Washington State with 20 points, hit a 3 and scored eight points down the stretch.

Gilbert scored 17 points and Harless had 15 as UNLV shot 54% (14 of 26) in the second half.

Washington State also was hot from long range, making 13 of 23 3-pointers. Justin Powell added 15 points and DJ Rodman had 14 for the Cougars.