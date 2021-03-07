Rebels close out regular season with loss at Wyoming; MWC Tourney next

UNLV Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNLV SCORES

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) – Graham Ike had 17 points as Wyoming beat UNLV 80-69 on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Ike made 8 of 10 shots.

Drake Jeffries had 14 points for Wyoming (13-10, 7-9 Mountain West Conference). Hunter Thompson added 12 points. Hunter Maldonado had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Cowboys will be the No. 8 seed and play ninth-seeded San Jose State in the Wednesday’s first round of the conference tournament. Seventh-seeded UNLV plays No. 10 seed Air Force.

Bryce Hamilton had 17 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (11-14, 8-10). Edoardo Del Cadia added 13 points. David Jenkins Jr. had 10 points.

The Rebels are the #7 seed for the Mountain West Tournament, they will take on #10 Air Force on March 10th at the Thomas and Mack Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Don't Miss

Trending Stories