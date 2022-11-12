Coach Kevin Kruger’s Rebels are 2-0 after Saturday’s victory over Incarnate Word. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sophomore Keshon Gilbert scored 23 points and Jackie Johnson added 13 as UNLV beat Incarnate Word 88-63 in college basketball at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday.

The victory was the second for UNLV in as many games.

The Rebels led wire to wire, shooting 55.4% (31-for-56).

Gilbert shot 6-for-10, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. He also made 7 of 8 free throws.

Overall, UNLV made 7 of 15 from 3-point range.

Charlie Yoder led Incarnate Word (0-2) with 15 points on 6-for-15 shooting.

The Rebels next face Dayton on Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center. Tipoff is 8 p.m., and the game is on the CBS Sports Network.