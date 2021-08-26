Rebels announce special pricing for Sept 18 game vs. Iowa St.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Rebels are taking on one of the highest ranked opponents in their history, and they are hoping a lot of fans show up at Allegiant Stadium for it. UNLV Football is offering special $33 seats for the September 18th game against seventh-ranked Iowa State.

Tickets for that game in the 300 level at the $33 price may be purchased now by visiting UNLVtickets.com or by calling (702) 739-FANS (3267).

“We’ve seen high demand for our upcoming historic meeting with the Cyclones,” UNLV Interim Athletics Director Erick Harper said. “As we continue to evaluate ticket availability, we want to make sure that all of Southern Nevada has an opportunity to attend the most anticipated game on our home schedule this season. This $33 ticket option offers a price point that anyone interested in attending can afford to watch a terrific matchup inside the world’s greatest college football stadium.”

The Rebels open the 2021 season on Thursday, September 2 vs. Eastern Washington at Allegiant Stadium. More information on parking and additional transportation options will be announced in the coming days.