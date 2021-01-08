Rebels add two games to home schedule

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (UNLVRebels.com) – UNLV Athletics announced Friday the addition of two home games to this season’s men’s basketball schedule.

The Runnin’ Rebels will now host the University of Saint Katherine on Tuesday, January 12 at 2 p.m., and Benedictine University at Mesa on Thursday, January 21 at 5 p.m., both at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“With the variability of our season’s schedule thus far, including the month-long break between games because of cancelations and postponements, it is important that we are able to play as many games as possible,” said UNLV men’s basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger. “The way our conference schedule is set up over the next couple of weeks, we have some natural breaks with a week in between Mountain West games, so adding these opportunities will help to keep us consistently playing games every few days.”

UNLV will conclude its MW series with Colorado State on Saturday, January 9, before returning home to play Saint Katherine. The Runnin’ Rebels are scheduled to host a two-game series with New Mexico on Saturday, January 16 and Monday, January 18, then will meet Benedictine Mesa before hosting Utah State on Monday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 27.