Rebel student-athletes set numerous academic records, shatter previous cumulative GPA

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV student-athletes have shattered the department’s record for cumulative grade point average (GPA), the Athletics Department announced Thursday.

The cumulative GPA of all UNLV student-athletes for the fall 2020 semester is 3.21, eclipsing the previous mark of 3.13 set in spring 2020. The department also has an impressive 70.9% GPA of at least 3.0.

“Despite all of the challenges that our student-athletes had to overcome during the past semester, they achieved record academic success again,” said UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois.

🚨🚨 NUMEROUS ACADEMIC RECORDS JUST SET BY @UNLV STUDENT-ATHLETES 🚨🚨



✅ Cumulative GPA Shattered (3.21)

✅ 7th Straight Semester ⬆️3.0 GPA

✅ 192 on Dean's Honor List

✅ 72% SAs with 3.0 GPA or ⬆️

✅ 7 Sports Set Program GPA Records



MORE ➡️ https://t.co/BT6ncNLgeT#BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/jsknWZQLCi — UNLV Athletics (@UNLVathletics) January 14, 2021

The department also achieved a collective semester GPA of at least 3.0 for a record seventh-straight time. Prior to the fall 2017 semester, UNLV student-athletes had never achieved a collective semester GPA of 3.0, the announcement states.

“Their accomplishments in the classroom are remarkable and we are extremely proud of all of their hard work. Thank you to our Student-Athlete Academic Services Department, along with our coaches and staff, for their continued commitment to the success of our student-athletes,” added Reed-Francois.

The sports of baseball, men’s basketball, softball, women’s soccer, women’s tennis and track & field all set program records for semester GPA, while 192 student-athletes made the Dean’s Honor List by posting a minimum GPA of 3.50 in 12 academic credits.

In addition, women’s tennis set the record for highest team GPA by any athletics program in UNLV history with a sparkling mark of 3.88.

Baseball, men’s basketball, football, softball and women’s tennis all set program records for cumulative GPA, while 72.2 percent of all UNLV student-athletes boast a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.