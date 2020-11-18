Rebel football will not play Saturday game because of positive COVID tests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Rebel football will not be playing at Colorado State this weekend because of positive COVID tests. No word if the game is cancelled or postponed.

UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois:

“Based on four positive COVID-19 test results in our football program, the resulting contact tracing, and consulting with our medical and epidemiology experts, UNLV will not travel this weekend for its scheduled game at Colorado State and has informed the Mountain West and Colorado State.

“Over the past six weeks, more than 2,600 tests have been administered to UNLV football student-athletes, coaches and staff with a positivity rate of less than 0.6 percent. Unfortunately, with a surge in cases in the Las Vegas community and despite the efforts of our student-athletes, coaches and staff to adhere to health and safety protocols, the decision to not play this weekend is in the best health and safety interests of all involved.”

UNLV Football Head Coach Marcus Arroyo

“We are very disappointed to not be playing CSU this weekend but understand the circumstances. The health and safety of our players and staff remains our top priority and we are proud of the lengths everyone has gone through to play football in 2020. We look forward to playing again as soon as possible.”

From the MWC web site:

Due to positive COVID-19 tests and the resulting contact tracing within the UNLV football program, the Rebels are unable to travel and participate in the scheduled football game at Colorado State on Saturday, November 21.

The Rebels (0-4) are still looking for their first win under new head coach Marcus Arroyo.

This is a developing story