Rebel football moves two games into prime time on CBS Sports Network

UNLV Sports

by: UNLVRebels.com

Posted: / Updated:

UNLV FOOTBALL SCORES

LAS VEGAS – Two UNLV home football games have been moved to prime time spots on the West Coast on CBS Sports Network, it was announced Monday.

The Rebels will now host defending Mountain West champion San Jose State at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 21, starting at 8 p.m. PT. The game was originally scheduled to be played two days later.

The following month, UNLV will welcome San Diego State at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 19, starting at 8:30 p.m. PT. The game was originally set for one day later.

Those two dates are part of a record seven Rebel matchups picked to be televised by CBSSN, with five of them now in prime time on either Friday or Thursday. The previous high for UNLV appearing on the national channel was three games, in multiple seasons, including last fall.

Season tickets, mini plans and single-game tickets for the 2021 season are now on sale. Visit UNLVTickets.com or call (702) 739-FANS. For information on VVIP premium club seats or suites at Allegiant Stadium, contact the Rebel Athletic Fund’s Premium Sales Division at premiumseating@unlv.edu.

2021 UNLV FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

DATE   DAY                  OPPONENT                             TIME (PT)         TV

S. 2      Thursday          EASTERN WASHINGTON      7:00 p m           Stadium

S. 11     Saturday           at Arizona State                       7:30 pm             ESPN2

S. 18     Saturday          IOWA STATE                           7:30 pm           CBSSN

S. 24     Friday               at Fresno State                         7 pm                 CBSSN

O. 2      Saturday           at UTSA                                    3 pm                  ESPN Networks

O. 16    Saturday          UTAH STATE                           4 pm                 CBSSN

O. 21    Thursday         SAN JOSE STATE                   8:00 pm            CBSSN

O. 29    Friday               at UNR                                      7 pm                  CBSSN

N. 6      Saturday           at New Mexico                          4 pm                  Stadium

N. 13    Saturday          HAWAI’I                                   1 pm                  TBA

N. 19    Friday              SAN DIEGO STATE                 8:30 pm            CBSSN

N. 26    Friday               at Air Force                               12:30 pm           CBSSN

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

Don't Miss

Trending Stories