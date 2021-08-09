Rebel football moves two games into prime time on CBS Sports Network

LAS VEGAS – Two UNLV home football games have been moved to prime time spots on the West Coast on CBS Sports Network, it was announced Monday.

The Rebels will now host defending Mountain West champion San Jose State at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 21, starting at 8 p.m. PT. The game was originally scheduled to be played two days later.

The following month, UNLV will welcome San Diego State at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 19, starting at 8:30 p.m. PT. The game was originally set for one day later.

Those two dates are part of a record seven Rebel matchups picked to be televised by CBSSN, with five of them now in prime time on either Friday or Thursday. The previous high for UNLV appearing on the national channel was three games, in multiple seasons, including last fall.

2021 UNLV FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

DATE DAY OPPONENT TIME (PT) TV

S. 2 Thursday EASTERN WASHINGTON 7:00 p m Stadium

S. 11 Saturday at Arizona State 7:30 pm ESPN2

S. 18 Saturday IOWA STATE 7:30 pm CBSSN

S. 24 Friday at Fresno State 7 pm CBSSN

O. 2 Saturday at UTSA 3 pm ESPN Networks

O. 16 Saturday UTAH STATE 4 pm CBSSN

O. 21 Thursday SAN JOSE STATE 8:00 pm CBSSN

O. 29 Friday at UNR 7 pm CBSSN

N. 6 Saturday at New Mexico 4 pm Stadium

N. 13 Saturday HAWAI’I 1 pm TBA

N. 19 Friday SAN DIEGO STATE 8:30 pm CBSSN

N. 26 Friday at Air Force 12:30 pm CBSSN