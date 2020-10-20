Rebel football kicks off Marcus Arroyo era

UNLV REBELS (0-0/0-0 Mountain West)

At

San Diego State (0-0/0-0 Mountain West)

DATE:Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

KICKOFF:7:32 pm PT

SITE:Dignity Health Sports Park (27,000/Grass), Carson, CA

TV:CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor & Jenny Dell)

RADIO: ESPN 1100 AM & 100.9 FM (Russ Langer and Caleb Herring)

ONLINE: Live Stats at www.unlvrebels.com

SATURDAY’S PREVIEW…

UNLV (finally) opens its 53rd season of football by heading to play San Diego State in a game being staged in Carson, CA, which is approximately 110 miles north of the Aztecs’ campus, because the school is building a new home stadium … Saturday marks the head coaching debut of Marcus Arroyo who was hired by UNLV in December after helping Oregon win the Pac-12 Championship (and then Rose Bowl) as offensive coordinator … UNLV’s previous 11 head coaches went 5-6 in their Rebel debuts … Only four previous UNLV coaches opened their tenures on the road: Wayne Nunnely lost at Washington State in 1986, John Robinson won at North Texas in 1999, Mike Sanford lost at New Mexico in 2005 and Tony Sanchez lost at Northern Illinois in 2015 … This marks just the third time UNLV’s first game is against a conference opponent (defeated San Jose State at home in the Big West in 1984 and lost at New Mexico in MW play in 2005) … The Rebels are 24-28 all-time in season lid-lifters, including 6-19 when they happen away from home … The Rebels, who opened with a home win over Southern Utah in 2019, are looking to win their season debut in back-to-back years for the first time since 2008-09 … A Rebel victory would be its first season-opening road win since downing Utah State 23-16 in 2007 … Opened in 2003, Dignity Health Sports Park (formerly the Home Depot Center and StubHub Center) is located on the campus of Cal State Dominguez Hills and is home to Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy and also played host to the NFL’s Chargers for three seasons … UNLV will also make its first appearance in a facility next week when it plays a home opener vs. UNR in its new home at Allegiant Stadium built just off the Las Vegas Strip.



REBELS vs. AZTECS NOTES…

UNLV has played SDSU more than any other original MW team (29 times) and the Aztecs lead the series 19-10 … The Rebels won their last road game against the Aztecs in 2018, which marked their first victory in San Diego since 2000 … Aztec head coach Brady Hoke is 1-1 against the Rebels as his previous stop in San Diego saw the Rebels win 28-24 at home in 2009 and fall 48-14 one year later in California … SDSU’s associate head coach/RBs Jeff Horton twice worked at UNLV, serving as an assistant in 1990-91 and then as head coach from 1994-98 … Aztec receivers coach Hunkie Cooper played at UNLV at multiple positions from 1990-91 and later served as the program’s radio analyst. He held the UNLV record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback with 165 vs. Oregon State in 1991 until it was broken in 2017 … SDSU first-year offensive analyst Gary Bernardi coached the Rebels’ tight ends and offensive tackles from 2005-09.