Rebel football hopeful for first win of season Friday at Allegiant Stadium

UNLV REBELS (0-4/0-4 Mountain West)

vs.

Wyoming (1-2/1-2 Mountain West)

DATE: Friday, Nov. 27, 2020

KICKOFF: 1:05 pm PT

SITE: Allegiant Stadium (65,000/Artificial Turf), Las Vegas

TV: FS1 (Guy Haberman & Charles Arbuckle)

RADIO: ESPN 1100 AM & 100.9 FM (Russ Langer and Caleb Herring)

ONLINE: Live Stats at www.unlvrebels.com

FRIDAY’S PREVIEW…

UNLV (0-4/0-4) looks for its first victory under head coach Marcus Arroyo when it hosts Wyoming (1-2/1-2) for a holiday special on Friday afternoon … After a spike in COVID-19 cases and contact tracing, the Rebels were not able to travel to Colorado State last Saturday, which marked the first time UNLV did not play a scheduled game since postponing a Sept. 14, 2001, contest — also vs. CSU — following the tragic events of 9-11 … The Rebels have not played since traveling to San Jose State Nov. 14 while the Cowboys also got an unplanned off-week after their game vs. Utah State was canceled … UNLV, which plays a non-Saturday game at home for the first time since hosting Air Force on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, is 8-7-1 in games staged on Fridays … The four opponents UNLV has played in 2020 have an eye-popping combined record of 15-3, including the league’s two remaining undefeated teams (UNR & SJSU) … True freshman Kyle Williams has emerged as the best rookie receiver in the MW and currently ranks third in the nation among all frosh players with 5.3 receptions per game, which also tracks ahead of UNLV’s school record by a freshman (5.0) set by Devonte Boyd in 2014.

REBELS vs. COWBOYS NOTES…

UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo served as OC/QBs coach at Wyoming in 2009-10 … WYO leads this wildly competitive series 13-11 overall but the Rebels are 7-5 all-time against the Pokes in Las Vegas … Since the formation of the MW in 1999, UNLV has averaged 33.1 PPG vs. the Cowboys … The most recent meeting here came in 2016 when the Rebels won an epic, three-overtime, 69-66 final that was the third-highest scoring game in FBS history at the time (now No. 5) and remains No. 1 in MW history with 135 total points. Once tied at 52, the 104 points combined at the end of regulation are tied with one other game (Akron and Eastern Michigan in 2001) for most in FBS history between two teams that went on to overtime … Amazingly, four of UNLV’s 16 all-time OT games have come against WYO and all of them took place in Las Vegas (1998, 2002, 2004 & 2016) … Formerly a series of streaks, UNLV won the first three games by a total of 13 points. WYO then had a four-game winning streak before UNLV’s five-game burst (1999-2003).

