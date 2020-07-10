Rebel football home opener in jeopardy

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 12: A close up of a helmet of the UNLV Rebels during the first half of a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – UNLV football was set to play an explosive home opener in Allegiant Stadium Saturday August 29 against Cal. The game has not been cancelled…. yet. But follow me on the scenario that will likely happen.

The Big-10 cancelled all of its non-conference football games today. The Pac-12 will likely follow. Thus, the Rebels game against Cal would be cancelled, along with the Saturday September 12 game in Allegiant Stadium against Arizona State.

Two marquee matchups for UNLV football are in doubt, plus, the Mountain West Conference could also cancel its non-conference games which would bring everything full circle in this new, Covid-19 world.