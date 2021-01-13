Rebel football announces future games

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – UNLV football will travel to UTSA this fall as part of a trio of future games announced Wednesday by Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois.

The Rebels will meet the Roadrunners of Conference USA for the first time in a home-and-home series that begins Oct. 2, 2021, at the famed Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. UTSA, which just finished the season 7-5 after an appearance in the First Responder Bowl, is set to return the game at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 18, 2027.

Also, UNLV announced that it will open the 2022 season by hosting Idaho State on Sept. 3 at Allegiant Stadium. The Rebels and Bengals have met eight times since 1969 with UNLV holding a 6-2 mark against the Big Sky Conference program, including taking the most-recent meeting in 2015. Former Rebel offensive coordinator Rob Phenicie has been ISU’s head coach since 2017.

UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo, who announced a record-setting early signing class last month, will kick off his second season at the helm this fall against Eastern Washington on Thursday, Sept. 2, at Allegiant Stadium. The Rebels also host Fiesta Bowl champion Iowa State on Sept. 18 to round out their 2021 home non-conference schedule.

Fans who are interested in attending games this season are encouraged to place a season ticket deposit on UNLVtickets.com. Season ticket deposits are available for $25 per seat and will lock in the opportunity to purchase season tickets at Allegiant Stadium before the general public.