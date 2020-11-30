Rebel basketball set to take on #14 North Carolina Monday

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – The UNLV men’s basketball team will open play at the 2020 Camping World Maui Invitational against No. 16 North Carolina on Monday, November 30, at 4 p.m. PT. The tournament has been moved to Asheville, North Carolina because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Runnin’ Rebels opened their second year under head coach T.J. Otzelberger on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center falling to Montana State, 91-78.

Coming off a tie for second place in the Mountain West standings last season, UNLV has an entirely new look this year as 10 of its 13 scholarship players had yet to play in a game for the Runnin’ Rebels as the 2020-21 season began.

UNLV’s returners include senior forward Mbacke Diong, and junior guards Marvin Coleman and Bryce Hamilton. Other returners from last year’s roster include junior transfer guard David Jenkins Jr., sophomore transfer forward Moses Wood, and walk-on junior guard Trey Hurlburt. Of the nine newcomers added to this year’s roster, seven are freshmen.

Hamilton was the team’s leading scorer last season. The Runnin’ Rebels’ first First-Team All-Mountain West recipient in seven seasons, he averaged 16.0 points per game as a sophomore. Diong led UNLV in rebounding at 7.9 per contest as a junior. Hamilton was also named a Preseason All-MW honoree earlier this month, while Jenkins Jr. was selected as the league’s Preseason Newcomer of the Year and freshman guard Nick Blake was named the conference’s Preseason Freshman of the Year.

North Carolina opened its season with a 79-60 home win vs. College of Charleston on Wednesday. The Tar Heels are coming off a 14-19 overall record last season, finishing tied for 13th in the ACC with a 6-14 mark.

Monday’s game will be televised nationally on ESPN2 with Roy Philpott and Corey Alexander calling the action. Jon Sandler and former Runnin’ Rebel Curtis Terry will handle the UNLV radio call, which may be heard live on ESPN Radio 1100 in Las Vegas. All streaming links and live stats will be available at UNLVRebels.com.