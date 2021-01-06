RB Charles Williams returns to UNLV with all-time rushing record in sight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The biggest recruit for UNLV Football this off-season was already on campus. Last week, Rebel running back Charles Williams announced he was returning to school.

Williams ranks 4th all-time in rushing yards at UNLV, and he is far from done.

“We went from eight games to only having six,” Williams said of the COVID-shortened season. “At one point we were having a really good practice and you’re like ‘man, this practice really felt good. We could have gone out there and gotten a win.’ And then, it’s cancelled.”

With empty stadiums and full rosters of quarantine. College football was far more grind than glory.

“That’s the thing: having people there at the beginning of the week and then they are out. It’s like ‘damn,’” Williams said. “The San Diego State game, we were really about to go out there with no fans. First of all, we aren’t playing in San Diego, we are playing in LA.”

The Rebel season was dealt a heavy dose of defeat. Most players would run from the adversity of a winless season, but with desire to master his craft and earn a master’s degree, Charles Williams is built differently.

“I just felt this year would be different for everybody, like all the seniors that didn’t get the chance to reach their potential or the standards they wanted to the last season,” Williams said.

Williams is the fourth all-time leading runner in Rebel history. He is less than 800 away from being the most prolific yard producer in UNLV history.

“Rushing King Charles” sounds perfect.